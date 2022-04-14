Watch
The Place

Actions

Can you believe there are about 6,600 decorating options at Mountain Donuts?

Can you believe there are thousands of combinations you can create at Mountain Donuts?
Posted at 1:54 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 15:54:21-04

At Mountain Donuts in Ogden, they don't just make the donuts in the morning. No, their donuts are made fresh all day long.

So, if you go at 3 or 4 in the afternoon, they'll be as fresh as they were at 7am.

Mountain Donuts prides itself not only on their fresh donuts, but their decorating skills as well.

You can go in and choose how you want your treat decorated, and we're told there are up to 6,600 options.

You choose your coating, your toppings and finish with a drizzle!

Mountain Donuts can also customize orders for wedding colors, or sporting team colors.

And, this is fun - they have a DIY kit that you can take home to decorate your donuts.

Mountain Donuts also has fresh coffee and other drinks to wash your donuts down with.

And, every week they have a Fresh Fruit Friday, where donuts are topped with a different kind of fruit.

There are also gluten-free and vegan options.

You can find Mountain Donuts at 3836 East Washington Blvd. in Ogden or visit mountaindonuts.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere