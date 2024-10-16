Can you solve a mystery?

Brighton Resort, in partnership with Salty Dinner Theater, is thrilled to announce "Murder on the Mountain," an immersive murder mystery dinner experience set against the backdrop of Utah's stunning Wasatch Mountains.

Audience members will set into the world of the Phantom of the Opera while enjoying a four-course meal at the iconic Wasatch Mountain Lodge.

Salty Dinner Theater is Utah's premier interactive dinner theater company, and they promise to put anyone who comes to the show in costume, in the show - depending on if you want to be.

Event Details:

Dates: October 18, 19, 25, 26

Location: Wasatch Mountain Lodge, Brighton Resort

Includes: 4-course meal and non-alcoholic beverages

Additional: Beer, wine, and liquor available for separate purchase

You can get your tickets at brightonresort.com and learn more at saltydinnertheater.com.