'Candle In a Dark Room' helps survivors of physical and sexual trauma through their healing journey

Candle In a Dark Room (CIADR) is a podcast and nonprofit organization that helps survivors of physical and sexual trauma, as well as mental health that stems from trauma.

They can help guide survivors through the healing journey.

CIADR was founded and created by Desi Garcia. She's a wife, mom, podcaster, public speaker, a counselor and crisis worker for over 11 years, and a survivor herself!

Her organization is holding a 'Still I Rise Retreat', July 22 thorugh July 25 in Lindon, Utah.

There is a full lineup of inspiriting speakers who have all survived different things in their lives, including Elizabeth Smart and Coco Berthmann.

You can get the details by visiting: candleinadarkroom.com.