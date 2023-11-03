Can't figure out Medicare Open Enrollment? This company can help you for FREE!

Medicare Open Enrollment is a crazy time, and can be downright frustrating!

Christian Brindle Insurance Services can help you figure it all out and find the plan that's the right fit for you.

Christian Brindle, President and Stormie Brindle, a General Agent, joined us to tell how they help their clients through the process, and even after enrollment.

They work with a multitude of different insurance companies such as United HealthCare, Humana, Select Health, BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna, Aetna and many more.

That means they really can search and find the plan that covers your doctors, your medications and your dental, vision and hearing needs too.

And, it's a complimentary service — there is no mark-up for working with them.

Christian Brindle Insurance Services also offers lifetime customer service to all of their clients so they take care of you after your plan begins if you have questions or issues.

Open Enrollment is still going on through December 7, so contact them with your questions!

You can call them at 801-255-5340 or visit christianbrindleinsuranceservices.com.