Capture the moments in your child's life and make them last forever,

Jambooks is a unique photobook company that takes the overhaul and compiling out of creating a photobook.

Instead, you just reply to their text prompts with photos and texts and they'll compile it into a book for you!

Bre Welch, Jambooks creator, says, " Mom-brain is real! The mental load is real-you're dealing with the most precious thing you'll ever experience and if you don't do something in-the-moment to remember it, you'll forget it. We wanted to capture those in the moment details and make them last forever in a way that didn't put anything else on a busy parents' plate."

And, it's not just mom's job to make the scrapbook any longer. Spouse, kids with phones and grandparents can all contribute.

You will receive your own private phone number for your subscription that anyone can contribute too-but it's not an annoying group text, you won't be seeing everyone else's responses, they will just be logged into your book.

Bre says, "What is cool about documenting as-you-go is you're not just collecting the big highlights. Life with little kids is all about the small stuff that happens every day. We're collecting in-the-moment details that you would forget in a matter of days. We wanted to make scrapbooking bite-sized for parents."

You can learn more and sign up at Jambooks.com.

