Capturing the perfect nature shot isn't luck, there's a lot of thought before you click your camera

Getting that perfect shot in nature isn't all luck, there's a lot of thought that goes into wildlife photography.

Photographer Scott Candelaria joined us with some tips.

Be Prepared. Scott says safety is always first, whether it's a bear, bison, moose or any wild animal, keep your distance and don't approach them. Be prepared as you are hiking because animals can appear quickly. So, keep your camera ready so you don't miss an opportunity. Go Out Early and Stay Out Late. Wildlife is best in the golden hour, says Scott. Not only is this the most flattering light to photograph, but animals are also most active in these times. Don't be afraid to be up before the sun crests or stay a little after in sets and you may be surprised what you can get. Work With What You Have. Not everyone has the crazy huge 600mm lens or even a 200mm lens but don't let that make you hesitate on a shot. Environmental wildlife shots are amazing at any range because they show where an animals lives and the beauty of nature.

Scott says if you are looking at really driving into wildlife, you may want to look at a longer lens. Scott says local camera store Pictureline will help you decide what you need. They also rent camera lenses and rentals are 50 percent off Monday through Thursday.

You can look at Scott's amazing pictures at Instagram @wildlife_by_scott.