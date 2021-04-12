Watch
The Place

Actions

Car crashes aren't the only kind of accident you may need legal help with

items.[0].videoTitle
Robert J. DeBry attorneys only get paid if they win a settlement for you.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 15:32:40-04

When you think of accidents, you may think car accidents. But there are actually a lot of other types of accidents that cause injuries where someone might need legal help.

We talked with Steve Sullivan, the managing attorney at Robert DeBry & Associates. He's worked at the law firm for 37 years, so he's seen his share of accidents.

In addition to car crashes, Sullivan says you may need legal help for accidents involving motorcycles, semi trucks, dog bite cases, product liability, workplace injuries, slip and fall accidents and more.

Hiring a lawyer sounds intimidating, but Sullivan says at Robert DeBry, you can make that first call for free. There's no obligation, but attorneys can let you know if you have a case or not.

And, the best part, they don't get paid unless they collect for you. If they don't win, you owe them nothing!

If you have questions, call Robert DeBry & Associates at 801-699-9999 or visit robertdebry.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere