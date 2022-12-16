Car dealership gives back to community

Ken Garff Automotive Group is always there to help us, and they’ve been doing it for nearly 3 years.

"It started as a way to give back to the community through hands-on service," said Kori Criddle, Sales Manager at Mercedes-Benz of Salt Lake.

Since 2020, employees have completed 170 projects in Utah alone and served 170 organizations or communities.

"It just made since to serve the communities that have supported us," Criddle said, "because our success would not be possible without them."

There are 21 Ken Garff dealerships in Utah grouped together in eight different groups of dealerships that do projects together.

Ideas are nominated or generated by employees. So far, over 2500 employees have participated in the program.

"Whether we're helping students shop for winter supplies or redoing a patio for a hospice center," she said, "just getting in there and getting the project done."