Car prices may be trending in a good way for buyers

Before COVID, the price of a car was typically lower than MSRP and you could even get discounts.

But through the pandemic, car prices were affected like everything else.

People were paying MSRP and in some instances, some were even paying more than MSRP.

But, Chris Carmody, General Sales Manager at Ken Garff Automotive's West Valley Ford, says things may be trending in a good way for buyers.

He says he knows many people have questions about the expense of a car, and want to know where pricing stands right now.

Chris says we aren't at 100 percent of pre-COVID pricing, but we are moving in that direction.

