Caramel Apple Empanadas recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Caramel Apple Empanadas
Caramel apples are the flavor of fall, and Chef Jeff is making Caramel Apple Empanadas.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Oct 09, 2023
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Caramel Apple Empanadas.

For the Apple Filling:
2 lg. granny smith apples, chopped
1 1/4 c. water
3/4 c. sugar
1/4 c. cornstarch + 1/4 c. water
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
2 Tbsp. butter

For the Cream Cheese Filling:
8 oz. cream cheese, room temp.
1/3 c. sugar
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. vanilla
Milk for sealing the edges
Cooking oil for frying
Cinnamon & sugar for garnish

For the Empanada Dough:
2 c. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
4 Tbsp. butter, melted
2 lg. egg yolks
1/2 c. water

Directions

1. Make the dough by whisking together the flour and salt in a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter, egg yolks, and water to the flour mixture and mix with a wooden spoon until a dough begins to form. Transfer the dough to a floured work surface and knead until a smooth dough ball forms. If the dough feels too sticky, add flour a tbsp. at a time until it no linger sticks to your hands. Cover the dough and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

2. While the dough chills, make the cream cheese filling using a hand-mixer to beat together the cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice, and vanilla until smooth. Set aside. Make the apple filling by adding the butter to a saute pan over medium-high heat. Once melted, add the apples, lemon juice, and cinnamon. Cook 4-5 minutes until softened, stirring often. Stir in the sugar and water and bring to a simmer. In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and water. Add the cornstarch mixture to the apples and bring back to a simmer to thicken. Remove from the heat.

3. Divide the dough into 12 equal portions. Roll each into about 6 inch circles about a ¼ inch thick. Add 1 tbsp. of the cream cheese mixture on a empanada disk topped with a tbsp. of the apple mixture. Use a pastry brush to spread a little milk around the perimeter of the dough disk. Fold it over and crimp the edge with a fork. Continue to make the rest of the empanadas.

4. Add a ½ inch of cooking oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add enough empanadas to not overcrowd the pan. Cook each 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown. Serve warm sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

