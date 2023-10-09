Caramel Apple Empanadas recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Caramel Apple Empanadas.

For the Apple Filling:

2 lg. granny smith apples, chopped

1 1/4 c. water

3/4 c. sugar

1/4 c. cornstarch + 1/4 c. water

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. butter

For the Cream Cheese Filling:

8 oz. cream cheese, room temp.

1/3 c. sugar

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla

Milk for sealing the edges

Cooking oil for frying

Cinnamon & sugar for garnish

For the Empanada Dough:

2 c. flour

1/2 tsp. salt

4 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 lg. egg yolks

1/2 c. water

Directions

1. Make the dough by whisking together the flour and salt in a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter, egg yolks, and water to the flour mixture and mix with a wooden spoon until a dough begins to form. Transfer the dough to a floured work surface and knead until a smooth dough ball forms. If the dough feels too sticky, add flour a tbsp. at a time until it no linger sticks to your hands. Cover the dough and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

2. While the dough chills, make the cream cheese filling using a hand-mixer to beat together the cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice, and vanilla until smooth. Set aside. Make the apple filling by adding the butter to a saute pan over medium-high heat. Once melted, add the apples, lemon juice, and cinnamon. Cook 4-5 minutes until softened, stirring often. Stir in the sugar and water and bring to a simmer. In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and water. Add the cornstarch mixture to the apples and bring back to a simmer to thicken. Remove from the heat.

3. Divide the dough into 12 equal portions. Roll each into about 6 inch circles about a ¼ inch thick. Add 1 tbsp. of the cream cheese mixture on a empanada disk topped with a tbsp. of the apple mixture. Use a pastry brush to spread a little milk around the perimeter of the dough disk. Fold it over and crimp the edge with a fork. Continue to make the rest of the empanadas.

4. Add a ½ inch of cooking oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add enough empanadas to not overcrowd the pan. Cook each 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown. Serve warm sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar. Enjoy!

