Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death for women who are pregnant or postpartum

We talk to a woman who had a heart attack while she was pregnant. She's a survivor and now sharing her story.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Feb 11, 2022
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of maternal death in the U.S., or more simply put, heart disease is the No. 1 killer of new moms.

It can pose a threat to women's heart health during pregnancy and later in life, making it important that women understand how to care for themselves and their baby.

Leighanne Lile understands. She is a heart survivor after suffering a heart attack while pregnant.

She's now telling her story as part of The American Heart Association and Go Red for Women.

Dr. Lauren Theilen says pregnancy complications include high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, preterm births and babies who are born underweight.

The American Heart Association continues to fund research to better understand the connection between maternal health and cardiovascular health.

You can learn more at goredforwomen.org

