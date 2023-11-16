Career-focused education

Eagle Gate College offers student-centered training and education in the nursing and healthcare fields.

The Murray campus is over 22k square feet and and will have four updated simulation labs, and a new VR dedicated lab in 2024.

Eagle Gate College is institutionally accredited by ABHES and has CCNE accredited nursing programs.

Eagle Gate College caters to individuals looking to start and advance their careers in the healthcare and nursing fields. Their flexible programs offer a combination of in-person, fully online and a blend of virtual and on-campus instruction.

Programs offered at the Murray campus:



Bachelor of Science in Nursing

RN to BSN

Medical Assisting

Practical Nursing

Direct Entry MSN

MSN in Nurse Education and MSN in Administration & Leadership

Our nursing facilities feature:

2 skills labs with 6 mannequins and beds

4 high fidelity skills labs with 5 mannequins

VR dedicated classroom and headsets

Students are involved in hands-on tasks in the simulation and skills labs and get real hands-on experience in their clinicals.

Eagle Gate offers year-round enrollment and there’s no waitlist. Next nursing start date is January 8th for BSN.

Eagle Gate College’s Career Service Department supports their students after they graduate by offering career development and employment assistance.

Eagle Gate College has campuses in Boise and Idaho Falls, Idaho and in Layton, Utah as well.

For more information visit eaglegatecollege.edu

