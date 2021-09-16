Watch
Caribe Jerky Shop brings quality snacks right to your door

Caribe Jerky Shop carries all different brands, flavors and types of jerky.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 16:13:14-04

Caribe Jerky Shop is an online meat snacks shop that brings top quality products right to their customers' doors.

They offer 45 different meat snacks online from six different brands.

The name Caribe comes from the ancient inhabitants of the North coast of South American, the Indians of the Caribbean (Caribes) who were known for their commerce, hunting, fishing and also for their way to dry meat.

They are located in Utah and Idaho and ship nationwide.

For more information please visit caribejerkyshop.com.

