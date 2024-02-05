Carl's Jr. is showing love to customers on Valentine's Day.

Carl's Jr. a beloved brand, is known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100% Black Angus Thickburgers® and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™.

They also strive to help serve the communities that support them with the annual Star for Heroes Program, and their ongoing support of non-profit organizations and schools.

And they LOVE their customers, and they are showing that love on Valentine's Day by making available Free Food for a Year booklets to the first 100 cars in the drive thru with a $1 or more purchase.

All 44 stores in Utah and Southern Idaho (Idaho Falls/ Pocatello) are taking part.

Quantities are limited to first come, first serve, while supplies last. Limit 1 booklet per car.

You can learn more at carlsjr.com.