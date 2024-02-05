Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Carl's Jr. is showing love to customers on Valentine's Day

How you could win free food for a year at Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr. is showing love to customers on Valentine's Day.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 15:22:59-05

Carl's Jr. a beloved brand, is known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100% Black Angus Thickburgers® and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™.

They also strive to help serve the communities that support them with the annual Star for Heroes Program, and their ongoing support of non-profit organizations and schools.

And they LOVE their customers, and they are showing that love on Valentine's Day by making available Free Food for a Year booklets to the first 100 cars in the drive thru with a $1 or more purchase.

All 44 stores in Utah and Southern Idaho (Idaho Falls/ Pocatello) are taking part.

Quantities are limited to first come, first serve, while supplies last. Limit 1 booklet per car.

You can learn more at carlsjr.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere