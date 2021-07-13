Carson Kitchen shares recipes for a favorite dish and a refreshing cocktail

Carson Kitchen sits in the heart of Salt Lake City's downtown dining scene.

It features a contemporary bar, open kitchen expo counter and community tables.

Owner Cory Harwell and Executive Chef Nik Pangonis joined us with recipes from their menu that you can try at home!

Rainbow Cauliflower



Olive Oil

9oz. Cauliflower

1 tsp Minced Garlic

½ tsp Chili Flakes

1 tbs Lemon Juice

½ tsp Salt

Coat a large saute pan with olive oil and heat over high until the oil is shimmering.Carefully place the cauliflower in pan and toss to coat with oil.

Allow cauliflower to cook until it is dark golden brown. Toss, repeat.

When cauliflower is nicely roasted, add salt, chili flakes, and garlic.

Toss to disperse the seasoning and let garlic cook for about 30 seconds.

Add lemon juice and parsley. Toss and remove from heat.

Serve in a slanted bowl.

Better than Ever / Cocktail

Blueberry Preserves - 1 bar spoon

Basil Simple .5 oz

Lemon .75 oz

Dry Curaccao .75 oz

Bourbon 1.5 oz

Mix all ingredients, shake and strain over a large ice cube

