Casper is the friendliest dog you know

Meet our Pet of the Week - Casper!

His foster parents describe him as a sweet boy who will follow you around everwhere.

Casper is good with his manners too. He doesn't chew on things and he doesn't care for toys.

He will demand your love and affection.

Casper is most likely a Pomeranian mix. He's a tiny bit bigger than a Pomeranian typically is. But, he's still a very small dog.

He's potty trained, vaccinated, fixed, chipped and crate-trained.

Casper gets along with dogs and kids but takes a minute to warm up to men.

If you're interested in adopting Casper, go to the Hearts4Paws website: hearts4paws.org.

Do not go to their Facebook page. It has been hacked and Hearts4Paws are locked out of the account.

