Watch
The Place

Actions

Catch "Cabin Fever" at Trolley Square

items.[0].videoTitle
Cabin Fever has been around for decades, and is the place to find that quirky gift to make someone giggle.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 16:02:02-05

You'll want to catch "Cabin Fever" at Trolley Square.

The eclectic gift store will be celebrating 40 years in business in 2022.

For all of those years Utahns have been finding cards and gifts that make them giggle.

They have everything you need for Christmas from stocking stuffers to unique wrapping paper.

Click here to win a clock from Cabin Fever, as part of Fox 13's Holly Jolly Trolley Days.

And, be sure to go to fox13now.com/contests to enter for your chance to win daily prizes from Trolley Square retailers and a grand holiday prize package too!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere