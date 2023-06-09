'Caught on camera' footage examined by top experts

Do UFOs exist? What about the Loch Ness Monster?

The HISTORY Channel’s non-fiction series “The Proof Is Out There” brings together top experts to examine the footage caught on camera.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton sat down with series host and veteran TV journalist Tony Harris.

"Are we alone in the universe?" he said. "This is one of the questions we've been dealing with for millennium on the planet."

This non-fiction series takes an in-depth look at some of the most incredible and thought-provoking videos of unexplained phenomena and mysterious must-see moments of all time, according to the website.

"Forensic analysts take apart some of the strangest videos that we find," Harris said. "We do something a lot of other shows don't necessarily do ... so if you find something that you can't explain send it to us."

All new episodes air Friday, June 9th at 10PM ET/PT on The HISTORY Channel.