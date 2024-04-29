Celebrate 150 years of the Kentucky Derby

Saddle up and don your most dashing hats and bowties, then gallop into Salt Lake's 1st Annual Kentucky Derby Party!

This year marks the 150th year of the Kentucky Derby!

"We are teaching Utah how to “derby” with this classy and timeless tradition," said Monica, the Salt City Muse event manager.

The Kentucky Derby isn’t just about the horses; it’s about the fashion. From fancy hats to dapper suits!

Enjoy an amazing southern-inspired menu from our sponsors Cuisine Unlimited.

For VIP guests, there will also be a raw bar with oysters and other seafood offerings by Chef Diego.

Mecca Bar will be serving up traditional cocktails and mocktails including the mint julep. (Find the recipe below)

There will be a live band, several photo areas, a miniature golf course, and a contest for the best hat & bowtie.

The Salt City Muse produces elevated experiences throughout the year and all of them will have a charitable cause. The derby will always be about awareness and fundraising for essential adult dental care- restoring confidence and smiles.

For tickets or more information visit: slcderby.com

Mint Julep Recipe:

1.5oz Bourbon

0.25oz mint simple syrup

3-4 sprigs fresh mint

Crushed ice

Pour the bourbon and syrup into a julep cup and fill halfway with crushed ice, stirring constantly until the cup frosts. Continue filling and stirring until the entire cup is frosted. Mound the top with more crushed ice and garnish with a sprig of mint in the center. Serve with a straw.

For the mint simple syrup, bring equal 1/2 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 cup water to a simmer, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Turn off the heat and add at least 20 mint leaves. Steep for 10 minutes, then strain through a fine strainer. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

