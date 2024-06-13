Celebrate 25 years of the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium with a Party on the Plaza

In 1999, what we now know as Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, actually got its start in an ocean-themed van that traveled across Utah to educate children about the wonders of the ocean.

Since then, the Aquarium has had three different buildings, including the current Draper location.

You are invited to celebrate 25 years of exploration, discovery and learning at a Party on the Plaza.

It's happening on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 7pm-10pm, and guests will enjoy live music performances from local bands, get dinner from a food truck and take home memories with the 360-photo booth to finish out the night.

The event is all about the community coming together to celebrate 25 years of marine conservation in this desert home.

Education is part of the mission of the Aquarium to this day. They now have nine vans, and the education team visits every fourth-grade classroom in the state.

You can visit livingplanetaquarium.org for more information.