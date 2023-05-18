Celebrate Andy, the oldest bird at Tracy Aviary

The oldest resident at Tracy Aviary is turning 64 and that means it's time to have a bird-day party!

Join the Aviary at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City to celebrate Andy, the Andean Condor.

There will be a full day of activities, treats and a chance to learn about Andy.

The celebration is on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10am-3pm.

There are other fun events coming up including Ready to Hatch, a 21+ garden party featuring local cuisine and cocktails, live music, a silent auction and up-close bird encounters. Ready to Hatch is on June 1, 2023 from 6-pm.

Then on June 18 your whole family can go to Breakfast for the Birds. This breakfast buffet with hands-on nature activities and games for kids, live music and up-close bird encounters is from 8am-10am.

Visittracyaviary.org for more information.

