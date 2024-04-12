Celebrate baby animals this spring!

This Is The Place Heritage Park is celebrating baby animals this spring.

The festivities are happening April 13, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of the celebration, creature encounters at the Pine Valley Chapen will be available.

Then, come take a break and stop by for stories read by “Little Bo Peep.”

There are several activities for families throughout the park including the candy cannon, train rides, opportunities to pan for gold, visit the artisan, pull a handcart, and ride ponies.

Plan your visit here.

The annual pass sale is now through April 30, 2024.

Learn more or get tickets online at thisistheplace.org

