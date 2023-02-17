Celebrate Black History Month with this recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Fried Catfish (Cook time 10-12 minutes per piece)

32 oz Kroger frozen catfish filets or desired serving size

1 10 oz package Louisiana fish fry breading mix

2 cups Kroger or Canola oil

1 teaspoon Kroger seasoning salt, onion powder, garlic powder

1 whole lemon

Instructions:

In large skillet poor oil heat on medium.

Rinse catfish filets pat dry, combine ½ teaspoon of each seasoning listed in small dish.

Sprinkle seasoning on each side.

Pour breading mix in bowl big enough for fish filets, coat each side with batter shake excess.

Make sure oil is hot enough, lay fish flat in oil cook 5-8 minutes flip and fry each side to golden brown.

Lay fish on paper towel to absorb excess oils.

Serve with a slice of fresh squeezed lemon, tartar sauce and a dash of hot sauce.

Southern Cabbage (Cook time 45-60 minutes)

1 red bell pepper, 1 green bell pepper

1 head green cabbage 3-4 lbs.

1 Kroger 12 oz beef smoked sausage

1 3 oz Kroger real bacon bits

½ yellow onion

½ teaspoon minced garlic

1 can Kroger chicken broth

½ teaspoon seasoning salt, garlic powder, onion powder, old bay seasoning

½ cup canola or vegetable oil

Instructions

Dice green and red bell peppers as well as yellow onion place into bowl set aside

Slice sausage into bite size pieces, as well as cabbage, set aside

Pour oil into large skillet or saucepan, combine all vegetables, garlic add sausage cook for 5-10 minutes

Add cabbage, bacon bits, chicken broth, sprinkle all seasonings on top cover cook on medium, stir occasionally to desired texture.

Serve with your favorite corn bread

