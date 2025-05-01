Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend at The Coffee Shop at The Little America Hotel

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long at The Coffee Shop at The Little America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City.

The culinary team has created a vibrant and flavorful menu, offering classic dishes with a festive twist.

The star of thes show is the Smothered Burrito—a hearty, savory favorite perfect for the holiday.

Additional featured Cinco de Mayo menu items include:

o Chicken Quesadilla

o Tres Leches Mexican Cake

o Sopapilla Cheesecake

The special Cinco de Mayo menu will be available May 2–5 at The Coffee Shop,

Walk-ins are welcome—no reservations required!

After celebrating Cinco de Mayo, make plans to treat Mom next—Little America is offering Mother's Day breakfast and dinner options at both The Coffee Shop and Lucky H Buffet, with no reservations required!

Guests can learn more or plan their visit at: saltlake.littleamerica.com/cinco-de-mayo-2025.