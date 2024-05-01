Celebrate Cinco de Mayo this week in our Family Fun with Fox 13

Come and shop a Mother's Day Market. on Friday, May 3, 2024 at a pop-up in Salt Lake City. More than 40 small businesses and artists will be selling everything from jewelry to home goods. Click here for more information.

All aboard the Cinco de Mayo train! The Heber Valley Railroad will be celebrating on Friday, May 3, 2024 with mariachi music, food and fun on the 90-minute train ride. Click here for more information.

Also on Friday, May 3, 2024, Payson City is having a Cinco de Mayo celebration. This event is free for the whole family and features food and crafts as well as music and dance performances. Click here for more information.

It's a Cinco De Mayo Fiesta on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Millcreek Common. There will be lowrider cars, pinatas, crafts, face painting and more. Click here for more information.

Draper is having their Cinco De Mayo celebration on Saturday, May 4, 2024. This free festival will have lots of activities and performances the entire family will love. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024 Clark Planetarium is having a "May the Fourth Be With You" party to celebrate all things Star Wars. Dive into a galaxy far, far away with free activities and character meet-ups. Click here for more information.

If your family loves monster trucks, Monster Jam is happening on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Rice Eccles Stadium. The world's best drivers will be in town with massive stunts, big-air backflips and head-to-head battles. Click here for more information.

Runners and families are invited to enjoy a casual, fun trail run and outdoor pancake breakfast at the Ogden Nature Center on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Children under 12 can run a 2.5k and young children can even take part in a 100-foot kids' dash. Click here for more information.

Head to South Salt Lake on Saturday, May 4, 2024 to see 14 new murals in a self-guided walking or biking tour. You'll be able to meet the artists, enjoy local food trucks and listen to music to celebrate the South Salt Lake community. Click here for more information.

You can skate right back to the 90s on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at a Spring Ice Show in Bountiful. Skaters from beginners to champions will be performing routines to the favorite hits from the 1990s. Click here for more information.

