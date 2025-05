Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Draper with a free festival filled with lots of activities and fun for the entire family.

There will be great food from a variety of local food trucks.

You can enjoy entertainment all night long.

And, there will be sugar skull-style face painting provided by students from Canyons School District and Draper Mayor's Youth Council.

The Cinco de Mayo celebration is Monday, May 5, 2025 from 6-8pm at Draper City Park.

For more information please visit: draperutah.gov