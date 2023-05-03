Celebrate "Cinco de Rhino" at Utah's Hogle Zoo

Utah’s Hogle Zoo is hosting its first after-hours Cinco de Rhino family event on May 5 featuring Mexican food, rhino-themed activities, games, and entertainment.

The event will celebrate Cinco de Mayo and bring awareness to the five species of threatened rhinos left in the world.

Nearly 100 rhino species once roamed the Earth. Now, just five species remain in the world including India, Nepal, Indonesia and the continent of Africa. All five species (black, white, greater one-horned, Sumatran, and Javan) are threatened by poaching, forest loss, habitat conversion, human encroachment and small population effects.

At 46 and 43 years old, southern white rhinos George and Princess are some of our longest residents at Utah's Hogle Zoo and are considered geriatric members of their species.

Utah's Hogle Zoo has been home to George since 1977, and Princess came in 1980.

The animal care team describes 4,100-pound George as calm and relaxed, while 3,900-pound Princess is inquisitive and motivated.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the rhinos and wildlife worldwide.

The Cinco de Rhino is a separately ticketed event. Tickets are$14.95 for general admission and $11.95 for zoo members. Children 2 years and younger are free. Visit hoglezoo.org to purchase tickets.

