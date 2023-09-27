Watch Now
Celebrate college football season with Salt Lake Brewing Co.

Salt Lake Brewing Co.
Celebrate college football season with food and drinks from Salt Lake Brewing Co.
When it comes to college football season, food is always involved!

Whether you are tailgating at the University of Utah before a Utes game or enjoying food at home, Salt Lake Brewing Co. has lots of great options.

Salt Lake Brewing Co. is a local company that owns and operates a brewery, plus restaurants and brew pubs in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah.

They make catering easy and have great to-go platters for any size party. If you'd like to host your party at one of their restaurants they have lots of on-site platters to choose from.

Jenny Hardman joined Rick Seven at their downtown restaurant, Squatters Pub Brewery, to show us the event space and some delicious options.

For corporate events or luncheons their individual box lunches are a great way to go and they offer delivery.

We can't forget about their beer! Enjoy their beers on tap, as well as growlers for a crowd.

For more info and to place your order go to saltlakebrewingco.com

