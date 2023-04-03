Celebrate Dutch culture and traditions at Koningsdag or Dutch King's Day

Dutch King's Day returns to The Gateway for its second year, a festival celebrating Dutch culture and traditions. April 22, 2023 from 11am to 6pm.

Koningsdag (or King's Day) is celebrated across the world. The biggest celebration is in Amsterdam where millions of visitors and locals wear orange to celebrate King Willem-Alexander's birthday at the world's largest street party.

•King's Day would not be complete without authentic Dutch Cuisine and Beer. Pomme Frites, Tompouce, Raclette, Krokketen and typical Dutch sandwiches are just a few of the items to explore at the festival.

WEAR ORANGE! Although the flag of the Netherlands is red, white and blue, orange is the color of the royal family. Most everyone embraces this bright, happy color, welcome after a long, gray winter.

Dutch Social Club of Utah sponsors the Love Your Legacy Wall. Attendees are encouraged to bring photos to add to the wall. This could honor relatives that have passed, experiences on missions served and other mementos that contribute to the stories of Dutch culture.

Black licorice is a special Dutch treat, and the Old Dutch Store has a huge selection. Try some today!

Did you know there are more bicycles than residents in Holland? Cyclists of all ages and levels are welcome to join the Fietstocht, but you must decorate your bikes and riders in orange! Prizes will be awarded for the Most Creative Decor and more.

For more information please visit dutchsocialclubutah.com.

