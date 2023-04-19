Celebrate Earth Day and Spring in Family Fun with Fox 13

Who's ready for Spring? Celebrate the warmer weather with an evening of fun, food, entertainment and youth activities. It's all happening at "Spring Fest" at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City on Friday, April 21, 2023. Click here for more information.

Grab five of your family members or friends and bowl for kids' sake. The Wild West Bowling Round-up is happening Friday, April 21 & Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Holiday Lanes in Heber. Click here for more information.

Utah's Hogle Zoo is having a "Party for the Planet" to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, 2023. There will be family-friendly games, recycling projects and crafts. This event is free with general admission. Click here for more information.

Celebrate Earth Day and our connection to nature with family and friends at Millcreek common on Saturday, April 22, 2023. You'll enjoy rock climbing, half pipe skating, live mural painting and more. Click here for more information.

South Jordan is also celebrating Earth Day on Saturday with a 5k, 10k and kids' fun run. They're also hosting a clean-up project at the Jordan River that Day. Click here for more information on the race and click here for more information on the river clean-up.

The Ogden Nature Center is inviting you to come and learn all about the planet we call home on Saturday, April 22, 2023. There will be food, art, plants for sale and live entertainment at their Earth Day celebration. Click here for more information.

Hop on over to Virgil Gibbons Heritage Park in Logan on Saturday, April 22, 2023 for a "Hop"stacle Egg Run. The whole family can get involved with races and other "eggciting" activities. Click here for more information.

The 2nd Annual Dutch King's Day is happening Saturday, April 22, 2023 at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. Is is a day that is celebrated all around the world and you're encouraged to wear orange to this free, family-friendly event showcasing the traditions of Holland. Click here for more information.

Thanks to our friends at Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.