Celebrate Earth Day at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Hogle Zoo's Party for the Planet
What are you doing for Earth Day? Utah's Hogle Zoo is inviting you to their party for the planet. Here's a preview.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Apr 21, 2023
In celebration of Earth Day, Utah’s Hogle Zoo is inviting you to their annual Party for the Planet!

Guests can experience family-friendly education, the ZOOmazing race and other games, on Saturday, April 22nd, from 10 a-m to 3 p-m.

The ZOOmazing race will educate guests how they can make a difference through six fun games by avoiding single-use plastics, taking a reusable cloth bag when you go shopping, and replacing plastic Tupperware with glass or steel containers.

The games are perfect for all ages.

For more information go to https://www.hoglezoo.org/

