Celebrate Earth Day at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

In celebration of Earth Day, Utah’s Hogle Zoo is inviting you to their annual Party for the Planet!

Guests can experience family-friendly education, the ZOOmazing race and other games, on Saturday, April 22nd, from 10 a-m to 3 p-m.

The ZOOmazing race will educate guests how they can make a difference through six fun games by avoiding single-use plastics, taking a reusable cloth bag when you go shopping, and replacing plastic Tupperware with glass or steel containers.

The games are perfect for all ages.

For more information go to https://www.hoglezoo.org/

