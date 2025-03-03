Celebrate Easter with Jenny Oaks Baker's "The Redeemer" tour

Secure the best seats now for "The Redeemer: Music on the Life of Jesus Christ 2025" show coming to seven cities including Salt Lake City's Abravanel Hall and St. George's Tuacahn Amphitheatre.

Jenny Oaks Baker says Easter is the most significant Christian holiday, and her show is the perfect way for families to truly celebrate.

The music, composed and arranged by Kurt Bestor, features familiar hymns, original compositions and portions of Handel's "Messiah".

It will be performed on March 31, 2025 at Abravanel Hall by Jenny Oaks Baker, narrator and tenor Dallyn Vail Bayles, soprano Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, bass soloist Preston Kevin Yates; and cellist Sarah Baker.

They will be joined by the outstanding Intermountain Choral Artists & Symphony Orchestra conducted by Cory Mendenhall to present this inspiring multimedia concert event.

Kurt Bestor will be conducting at the Tuacahn Center for the Performing Arts on March 22, 2025.

The tour will also stop in Atlanta, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Boise areas.

"The Redeemer" Deluxe Edition album which features all the songs from the show, as well as a gorgeous new interactive Easter book titled, "The Redeemer: A Musical Journey Through the Life of Jesus the Christ" is also being released.

This beautiful interactive Easter book includes the show narration, QR code links to the music from the show and gorgeous artworks of the Savior.

The album and book is available at Deseret Book and on Amazon, and the music is also available on all streaming platforms.

Get 10 percent off all tickets by using code RISEN10 at jennyoaksbaker.com.