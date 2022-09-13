Celebrate fall at Cross E Ranch

If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate fall, look no further than Cross E Ranch just minutes away from downtown Salt Lake City.

You'll find tons of "Fall Farm Fun". Cross E has everything from a corn maze to corn maze games to a real pumpkin patch.

You'll also enjoy seeing the farm animals.

Cross E Ranch also has fall treats and food including caramel apples, kettle corn and their famous apple cider donuts.

Plus, you'll want to try the "walking nachos"... which let you enjoy everything about nachos on the go!

Cross E Ranch has discount codes for our viewers:

September30 for 30 percent off tickets for any day in September.

October20 for 20 percent off any day in October.

For more information please visit crosseranch.com.

