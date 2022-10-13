Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Celebrate fall at Soldier Hollow's Schutzenski Festival

Schutzenski Festival
The Schutzenski Festival is an annual celebration of the fall season.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 16:21:05-04

The second annual Schutzenski Festival is happening at Soldier Hollow October 14, 15 & 16, 2022.

The Schutzenski Festival features rollerskiing, biathlon events and also a trail race run.

Rollerskiing is a summertime activity for elite cross country skiers to train but there are also open classes on the weekend.

October 15 is the public celebration of fall in the Heber Valley and everyone is invited to enjoy a full day of activities.

You can learn more by visiting utaholympiclegacy.org/schutzenski-festival.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere