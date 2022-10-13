Celebrate fall at Soldier Hollow's Schutzenski Festival

The second annual Schutzenski Festival is happening at Soldier Hollow October 14, 15 & 16, 2022.

The Schutzenski Festival features rollerskiing, biathlon events and also a trail race run.

Rollerskiing is a summertime activity for elite cross country skiers to train but there are also open classes on the weekend.

October 15 is the public celebration of fall in the Heber Valley and everyone is invited to enjoy a full day of activities.

You can learn more by visiting utaholympiclegacy.org/schutzenski-festival.