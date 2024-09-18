Celebrate fall in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Bingo! There's a game where you can win prizes on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at The Grandview on the sixth floor of Millcreek City Hall. This is a fundraiser for Millcreek's Promise Program which works to improve the health, safety and education of teens. Click here for more information.

Also on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, there's a Mid-Autumn Festival at the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan. This is one of the most important festivals in Chinese culture. You'll enjoy traditional dancing, music food trucks and telescopes to view the moon. Click here for more information.

On Friday, September 20, 2024, it's Layton's Art in the Park. Families are invited for a night of fun outdoor games and free S'mores around fire pits. Be sure to dress for the weather and kick-off the fall season in style! Click here for more information.

Downtown Provo will be hosting an Antique Car Show on Friday, September 20, 2024 on Center Street. In addition to cool cars, this free event will have live music, games and vendors. Click here for more information.

On Friday, September 20, 2024, there's an outdoor concert of circus, dance, and live music where the audience picks tarot cards in a reading just for them. Head to Millcreek Common to take part in the fun. Click here for more information.

Come to the 2nd Annual Nordic Harvest Market on Friday, September 20, 2024 at University Place in Orem. The market includes food, produce, home goods, crafts and games. Click here for more information.

The city of Payson is inviting you to be a part of the 5th Annual Latino Cultural Celebration on Saturday, September 21, 2024. This free event features local musicians and dancers and there will be food to buy and vendors selling their crafts as well. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, September 2, 2024, the Utah Valley Water Lantern Festival is happening. In addition to food trucks, music and activities, there will be thousands of lanterns lighting up the night at Knoll Park in Salem. Click here for more information.

Bring the whole family to the Afro Utah Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Library Square in Salt Lake City. There will be dozens of black-owned businesses selling their goods, as well as music and a dedicated children's area with fun activities. Click here for more information.

The "9th & 9th" festival is on Saturday, September 21, 2024 as well. It's free to get in and is kid-friendly, pet-friendly and best of all neighbor friendly! Learn about new shops in the area, enjoy tasty food and treats and listen to great music. Click here for more information.

