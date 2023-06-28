Celebrate Independence Day Weekend with Nathan Osmond

Nathan Osmond frequently hits #1 on country charts and his high-energy shows get the audience dancing and singing along!

His music is often patriotic, and he's helping Utahns celebrate the nation's independence on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at a Concert in the Park in Centerville.

It's at the Centerville Community Park, 1350 North 400 West, at 8:30 p.m. There will be fireworks following the music.

Then, on Friday, July 14, 2023, he'll be performing as part of Bountiful Handcart Days.

You can see him at Bountiful City Park Pavilion, 400 North 200 West, at 8:00 p.m.

Nathan joined us in studio with a patriotic preview! And, he's offering you a FREE download of the song he performed, "Stand Up and Shout". Just text the word HOME to 801-769-9481,

