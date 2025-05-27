Celebrate International Burger Day with a Smash Burger at Bambara

International Burger Day is celebrated every year on May 28.

Burgers are one of the most popular foods in the world and if you want to celebrate, how about a Bambara Smash Burger?

It is double the indulgence with two ultra-thin, crispy-edged patties made from premium beef sourced from Riverbend Farms right here in Utah.

Served on a soft, buttery Salt Lake City Co. brioche bun and stacked with melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, rich caramelized onions, and Bambara's signature fancy sauce.

Join Bambara for an intimate evening of exceptional wine and seasonal pairings at an exclusive Wine Dinner on June 12, 2025. This special event features a curated multi-course menu, each dish is thoughtfully matched with standout wines.

Then on Sunday, June 15, 2025, celebrate Dad with a laid-back Bourbon Brunch at Bambara. They're featuring bourbon-infused specials like Bourbon Pancakes alongside all your brunch favorites.

For more information please visit: bambara-slc.com.

