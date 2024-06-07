Watch Now
Celebrate Latino and Hispanic Cultures at the Latino Arts Festival

Latino Arts Festival
Your kids can paint a mask at the upcoming Latino Arts Festival.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jun 07, 2024

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County supports arts and culture in Utah by driving creative programming, providing valuable resources and cultivating connections.

The Latino Arts Festival 2024 is coming up June 14-16 at the Canyons Village at Park City Mountain.

It is a celebration of Latino cultures from Perú, México, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and more.

There will be music and dance performances, as well as traditional foods and beverages.

New this year the festival will display an art exhibit, featuring Puerto Rican vejigante masks, which were created through the Latino Arts Festival youth program by local students K-12.

Your kids can learn vejigante with artist Allison Martinez-Arocho all weekend long.

There are also workshops for adults.

To see the complete schedule, please visit pcscarts.org/latino-arts-festival.

