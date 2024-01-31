Celebrate Mardi Gras at Pat's Barbecue

You can celebrate Mardis Gras at Pat's Barbecue here in South Salt Lake City with a special menu!

Executive Chef Mike Starr joined us with some of the menu items including a po' boy sandwich that he put together, and fun things that happen at the restaurant.

There is free live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday and they have three large party rooms to host any event.

Pat's has 20+ years experience in barbecue and in addition to eating in, they will cater your party, and they're starting a brunch menu soon.

Pat's Barbecue has a special meal kit you can pick up for the "Big Game" too.

You can find more at patsbarbecue.com.

