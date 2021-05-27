Celebrate Memorial Day by supporting some Veteran-owned businesses, plus products to get you ready for summer!

Dawn McCarthy, a Beauty & Lifestyle Adviser from Dawn's Corner, joined us with products to help us celebrate Memorial Day by supporting some Veteran-owned businesses, plus a bonus -- products to help us get ready for summer!

There is nothing more stunning than a man or woman who is confident in their own skin. So a few blemishes are not going to spoil any self-assured confidence. Not a chance. The team at August + Monroe has developed a Blemish Camouflage that is a 3-in-1 treatment formula. It primes, conceals and heals skin blemishes at the same time. The Blemish Camouflage comes with a BPA-free silicone tip that prevents cross-contamination and future breakouts. Available on Amazon or augustmonroe.com.

IheartDogs- The pets and vets program - when you purchase a product from this line, they donate a portion of profits to help fund service dogs for veterans. These dogs help these veterans cope with normal civilian life. They are a "battle buddy" for these veterans battling PTSD. Find out more at iheartdogs.com.

Combat Flip Flops- Coyote Floperators: . Military-grade nylon, proprietary rubber to increase traction across any terrain, and real estate to proudly display your current vibe with customizable morale patches. Find out more at combatflipflops.com.

Be a Better Human Coin Wrap: Bling with a bang. The Be a Better Human coin wrap is made from unexploded ordnance (UXO)(AKA Landmines) leftover from the Vietnam war. But there's millions more to clear. This bling funds the clearance of three square meters of UXO. For more information visit combatflipflops.com

ChildLife Essentials- Vitamins and Supplements for children that are made with pure, natural, and safe ingredients, with all-natural tasty fruit flavorings! Their SoftMelt Gummies and Daily Core Essentials will support your child's immune system going into summer. Learn more at ChildLifeNutrition.com and purchase at Amazon.com/childlife, using code IHEARTCL for 20% off!

