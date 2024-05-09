Celebrate mom this Mother's Day at Butcher's Chop House & Bar

Located in Historic Old Town Park City at the base of the Town Lift, Butcher's Chop House & Bar is a great option for Mother's Day brunch.

Jenny Hardman stopped by Butcher's to hear about their Mother's Day pre-fix menu and wine pairing and also their Savor Flavor & Wine event on Saturday, June 22nd.

They do not have a dress code and they're one of the biggest bars in town with a wide selection of spirits plus beer and wine too. If you want, they'll also mix you up a special mocktail.

For more information please visit butcherschophouse.com.