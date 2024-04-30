Celebrate mom with an ocean view at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

A very special weekend is coming up at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

Karmel Harper, Director of Marketing and PR with the Aquarium, joined us to tell us all about two events you won't want to miss.

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, they are hosting their first-ever Mother's Day Brunch where you can celebrate mom with an ocean view.

There will be a specially curated menu of delectable delights including eggs Benedict, pecan sticky buns, and yummy desserts.

There are two seatings of the Mother's Day Brunch, one at 10am and a second one at 1:30pm.

Tickets are limited, so reserve yours today at livingplanetaquarium.org.

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, the Aquarium is celebrating the Asian American Pacific Islander Community with cultural performances from China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan, the Polynesian Islands and more.

We learned more about the Community Alliance of Filipio Americans of Utah, who are part of the event.

Chairman Kathleya Gracida said anyone is welcome to join their organization, and it's free to be a part of it.

She introduced some of the performers for a sneak peek. Dancers from the Wat Lao Salt Lake of Utah, a Buddhist temple in West Valley City performed a dance from Laos.