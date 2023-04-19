Celebrate Mother's Day at Hub & Spoke Diner with a special buffet

Hub & Spoke Diner is a local, independent, family-owned restaurant serving made from scratch breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday and brunch on the weekends.

Owner Briant Stringham says, "We are known for our elevated take on classic American-Diner food while still remaining true to our commitment to providing outstanding casual family friendly service."

This month Hub & Spoke Diner is celebrating their 8th year in business at the corner of 1300 South and 1100 East in Salt Lake City.

They have two outdoor patios with one of them being dog friendly.

And if you're looking for a place to host a breakfast or lunch meeting or a special occasion, we have a Private Dining Room which can seat up to 25 people.

Hub & Spoke Diner is having a Special Mother's Day Buffet on Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 8:30-3:00 pm ($49.99 Adults/ $24.99 Children 12 and under). reservations are recommended, but they will be seating the patio on a first come basis.

The buffet will include their Kentucky Hot Brown, Crab Benedict and our very popular Chicken & Waffle along with our classic brunch items.

Chef Devon Wilson joined us to make the Kentucky Hot Brown, and they're sharing the recipe here.

You can learn more at hubandspokediner.com.