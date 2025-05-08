Celebrate Mother's Day with the new mamas at Hogle Zoo

With Mother's Day fast approaching, we have an idea of how to spend it — how about with some of the new mamas at Hogle Zoo?

The Zoo welcomed a male giraffe calf, Nguvu, on February 7, 2025.

He's the son of 6-year-old Stephanie and 4-year old dad Ja.

He's Stephanie's second calf, she gave birth to Renya in 2022.

Nguvu means "strength" in Swahili and was named by a private donor.

Recently he's been exploring the savanna for short periods, meeting his habitat mates, and eating browse and branches.

There's another baby at the Zoo - Basil, the colobus monkey.

He was born on March 30 to 11-year-old mom Violet and dad Sefu, who is 17-years-old.

Violet came to Hogle Zoo on a breeding recommendation with Sefu. This baby is Violet and Sefu's third offspring together.

Most of the time Basil stays tucked inside his mom's arms, but is is beginning to take in the sights, sounds and smells all around him.

The rest of the troop is getting to know him through a behavior called alloparenting. That's when females share in the care of infants.

While others may carry and handle the baby, mom stays closely attuned—especially when responding to his cries.

Baby colobus monkeys are born with all-white fur. They develop their distinct black-and-white coloration as they grow, usually starting within just a few months.

You can celebrate Mother's Day with a special deal at Hogle Zoo. On Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, 2025, mothers and mother figures will receive one daytime admission with the purchase of one full-priced adult or child ticket. This is available only at the ticket window.

For more information please visit hoglezoo.org.