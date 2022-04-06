Watch
Celebrate National Caramel Corn Day with a special deal at Lee's Marketplace

Lee's Marketplace stores are inviting you to celebrate National Caramel Corn Day with a sweet deal.
We were invited behind the counter at Lee's Marketplace Popcorn Shop.

They call their giant popcorn popper the "backbone of the operation". You can get movie theater popcorn there, as well as flavors like cheddar, white chocolate, birthday cake, cookies and cream, buffalo ranch, unicorn and more.

It's appropriate we visited on Wednesday, April 6 because it's National Caramel Corn Day and they showed us how they make their famous caramel corn.

You can celebrate with Lee's — get your caramel corn for just $2.99 (regularly $4.99).

Easter is approaching so be sure to check back with Lee's for their special popcorn carrots and other Easter basket goodies.

Lee's will even cater your next event with their Craft Corn. They offer custom colors and fixins' for the top too.

Find everything you need at leesmarketplace.com.

