Celebrate National Hot Sauce Day with "Burn Your Tongue"

For over 13 years, Burn Your Tongue – SSS… Simply Spicy Stuff, has been known to Utah Chileheads as Utah's Legendary Hot Sauce Leader!

Back in November, BYT owner Roger Damptz joined us for International Hot Sauce Day and he went over an international sauce selection.

January 22 is America's National Hot Sauce Day so of course we invited Roger back with some of the country's sauciest flavors.

There are even some local Utah brands:

Tonguespank

Chili Beak

Uncle Chainsaw

Flaming Homer's Hot Sauce

Salsa Del Diablo

Bear River Bottling

You'll find all of Burn Your Tongue's sauces at their HQ inside the Quilted Bear Ogden and several hundred sauces in each of their spicy satellite spots in The Quilted Bear Draper and Local Gifts in Logan and Orem.

Burn Your Tongue is having a sampling event on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 12-6 PM at The QB Ogden with a special sale - NOW through the 22nd save 22% off everything BYT including clearance sauces!

