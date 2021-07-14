Celebrate National Mac & Cheese day with this delicious & easy recipe

It's a day we are totally okay celebrating - National Mac & Cheese Day!

Hearth & Hill joined us in studio to share their recipe which is one of their more popular on their menu and they have served over 6,000 orders since their restaurant opened in December 2018.

Tips for the best Mac and Cheese!

1. Keep it simple: full fat cream will always yield the best results. Sauces that are thickened become pasty or gummy rather than creamy

2. Use a cheese that melts smoothly - Guyer, havarti, muenster, these more creamy cheeses will lend their texture to a velvety sauce. Cheddar does not melt well.

3. Noodle shape: want something with a shape to catch the sauce for the perfect bite

Recipe:

4 cups cooked pasta

2 cups heavy cream

2 cup volume shredded cheese

Salt & pepper

bacon

chive

bread crumb

2 tsp truffle oil

Method:

1. add pasta and cream to saute pan over medium high heat.

2. Add cheese on top, the cheese will melt into the cream as cream expands and heats. if put in first cheese will burn to the bottom rather than come together as a creamy sauce

3. season with salt and pepper, finish with bacon, chive and truffle oil.

Finish with breadcrumbs!

Hearth and Hill is located in Park City in Kimball Junction which is just off the I-80 exit.

For more information go to hearth-hill.com