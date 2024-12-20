Celebrate New Years in Park City

The Park City Area Restaurant Association shares two unique places to celebrate this New Years holiday.

Riverhorse on Main is hosting a huge NYE party, seating times begin at 7pm, with last seating available at 9pm and will feature a multi coursed dinner specially curated for this memorable night. Wine pairing will be available upon request and for an additional charge the night of. Click here for more information.

Celebrate 2025’s arrival with The Spur Bar and Grill at The Original Back Bar, $275 per person and in the Upstairs Bar $225 per person from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Click here for more information.