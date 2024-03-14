Celebrate Pi Day at June Pie

March 14 is Pi Day, and we are celebrating with pie!

Tehmi Brimhall, owner of June Pie in Heber, joined us with some of her homemade pies.

Tehmi has been baking pies since she was a little girl and always wanted to own a bakery.

Now she does, and she makes all kinds of pies including dinner, dessert and sweet and savory hand pies.

She makes each one daily!

On Pi Day, June Pie is offering slices for $3.14. And, if you buy a full size pie, you'll get a hand pie for free!

You can learn more at junepie.com.

