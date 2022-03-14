Celebrate Pi Day with Pie from Flake Pie Co.

Pi Day celebrates the mathematical π (3.14), so we celebrate on March 14, or 3/14.

And, a lot of people celebrate Pi Day with pie.

There's no better place to help you with the pie part than Flake Pie Company.

Flake Pie Company uses the freshest, locally sourced ingredients in small batches.

They specialize in individual pies and flakies, which is a hand pie, so everyone gets exactly what they crave!

Flake Pie Co. is located in South Jordan, and they are opening a new location in St. George too.

You can find them online at flakepie.com and on Facebook @flakepieco.